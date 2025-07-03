B'nai Torah Congregation Invites Community To Join Summer Volunteer Initiatives

B'nai Torah Congregation

Meaningful Mitzvah Opportunities Include Reading to Adults with Disabilities, Preparing Meals for the Food Insecure, and More

- Summer Faerman, Director of the TLC ProgramBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- B'nai Torah Congregation is calling on the South Florida community to roll up their sleeves and take part in a variety of hands-on volunteer opportunities this summer through its signature Meryl and Ron Gallatin Tzedakah, Learning & Chesed (TLC) Program.From preparing sandwiches to sharing the joy of reading, the TLC Program offers a wide array of mitzvah (good deed) projects designed to make a real difference in the lives of others - locally and beyond.“We've created a series of opportunities this summer for people of all ages to engage in acts of kindness,” said Summer Faerman, Director of the TLC Program.“Whether it's your first mitzvah or one of many, there's something here for everyone who wants to make an impact.”July TLC Opportunities Include:Passion for Pages Reading VolunteersRead children's books aloud to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.Dates: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in JulyTimes: 10:30 to 11 a.m.Location: Passionate Care Training Center, 951 Broken Sound Parkway, Suite 200, Boca RatonSunday Sandwich MakingMake 55 sandwiches at home and drop them off to help feed the food insecure.Dates: Sundays, July 6, 13, 20 and 27Time: Drop-off at 1 p.m.Location: St. Gregory's Episcopal Church, 100 NE Mizner Blvd., Boca RatonVPK Reading TimeRead with preschoolers at Dixie Manor, a public housing complex located in East Boca Raton.Dates: Fridays, July 11, 18, and 25Time: 10 to 11 a.m.Location: Dixie Manor Community Center, 1350 N Dixie Highway, Boca RatonBags of Hope PackagingAssemble care packages filled with essentials for those experiencing homelessness.Date: Monday, July 21Time: 12:30 to 1:15 p.m.Location: B'nai Torah Congregation , 6261 SW 18th Street, Boca RatonWhat's Cooking WednesdayCook alongside adults with developmental disabilities in a joyful, inclusive environment.Date: Wednesday, July 23Time: 10 to 11 a.m.Location: Passionate Care Training Center, 951 Broken Sound Parkway, Suite 200, Boca RatonJoy & Jingle in JulyJoin a festive gift exchange during 'Fun Friday' at the Passionate Care Training Center, which provides services to adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.Date: Friday, July 25Time: 10 to 11 a.m.Location: Passionate Care Training Center, 951 Broken Sound Parkway, Suite 200, Boca RatonMeals With MeaningHelp serve hot meals to the food insecure in our community.Date: Sunday, July 27Time: 1:40 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.Location: St. Gregory's Episcopal Church, 100 NE Mizner Blvd., Boca RatonAbout the TLC ProgramThe Meryl and Ron Gallatin Tzedakah, Learning & Chesed (TLC) Program is B'nai Torah's hub for meaningful volunteer work and social action. Launched in 2012 and led by Summer Faerman, the program provides congregants of all ages opportunities to live out Jewish values through action. TLC projects support a wide range of needs, including hunger relief, homelessness, education, elder care, and support for individuals with disabilities. Learn more: btcboca/community/tlc-program.About B'nai Torah CongregationB'nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida with over 1,300 membership families. It is a close-knit, multi-generational, modern, and egalitarian synagogue, which offers diverse services, programs of worship, learning, tzedakah, social action, and social activities. B'nai Torah Congregation creates a perfect outlet for arts, culture, and learning, and we are home to several schools of Jewish education. The synagogue, which offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities that will enrich the synagogue experience, is a tremendous and vibrant center for tzedakah acts and projects that touch thousands of people. Learn more at

