Financial Trendsetters Gala Raises $5,000 For Women In Finance Scholarship

CHESTER, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Financial Trendsetters Gala, held on May 14th and 15th in Morristown, NJ, raised $5,000 for a scholarship supporting young women entering the finance industry. The event, hosted by Pinkfix Productions and The Wealth Boutique , celebrated the launch of Financial Trendsetters 2 and honored the women reshaping the future of finance.The scholarship fund, established by a coalition of financial professionals, organizations, and supporters, is designed to remove financial barriers for aspiring female leaders. With women still underrepresented in key areas of finance, this initiative is a powerful step toward fostering a more diverse and inclusive industry.“This scholarship fund represents more than just financial support; it symbolizes the collective effort to empower women and foster an environment where women can thrive in the finance industry,” said Jessica Weaver, CEO and founder of Pinkfix Productions and The Wealth Boutique, and the visionary behind the event.“It's about creating a legacy of mentorship, empowerment, and leadership that will echo for years to come.”The Gala also recognized the best-selling authors of Financial Trendsetters 2, a powerful book led by best-selling author and financial advisor Leslie Lipscomb. More than a book, Financial Trendsetters 2 is a movement-a bold collaboration of 13 dynamic female professionals who are redefining success in an industry steeped in tradition.The featured authors include:Leslie Lipscomb, Erin O'Donnell, Andrea Beegle, Heather Grubbs, Catherine Valega, Danette Galvis, Elizabeth“Lizz” Milardo, Dr. Jessica D. Schloemp, Meghan Eddy, Brittany Sullivan, Alexa Brascetta, Shantel Haines and Alanah Philips.These women-advisors, educators, and innovators-are changing the narrative around wealth, legacy, and leadership. Each brings her unique voice and experience to the pages of Financial Trendsetters 2, now available in e-book and print editions on Amazon. The authors will also be featured in the upcoming season of Women Behind the Millions on e360tv.“Supporting women in finance is not just about filling a gap, it's about strengthening the industry as a whole,” added Weaver.“By providing scholarships, we are paving the way for more diversity, better innovation, and stronger leadership in the financial sector.”Pinkfix Productions and The Wealth Boutique remain committed to driving positive change by supporting women through scholarships, mentorship programs, and community-building events. The success of the Financial Trendsetters Gala marks just the beginning of a broader mission to elevate women's voices and leadership in finance.

