Georgia Celebrates Third Year Of Muslim American Heritage Month, Leading National Recognition

Muslim American Heritage Month - July 2025

Georgia-based advocacy organization dedicated to amplifying Muslim American voices and fostering inclusive communities

Muslim American Heritage Month Celebration - Gwinnett County

Voices of Muslims (VoM) continues advocacy as Georgia sets precedent for nationwide Muslim American heritage recognition

- Rahim Shah Akhunkhail, Founder & President of VoMATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Georgia marks its third consecutive year celebrating Muslim American Heritage Month this July, reinforcing the state's leadership in recognizing Muslim American contributions to society. Led by Voices of Muslims (VoM), this milestone celebration spans major counties and cities including but not limited to Gwinnett, Cobb, DeKalb, Hall, Fulton, Macon, Savanah, Columbus, and Augusta and many other across Georgia.Don Mahmood , Executive Director of Voices of Muslims, added: "Three years ago, we embarked on a mission to ensure Muslim Americans receive the recognition they deserve for their countless contributions to Georgia and our nation. Georgia's continued commitment to celebrating Muslim American Heritage Month demonstrates that when we embrace our diversity, we all become stronger."Celebrating Contributions Across SectorsMuslim American Heritage Month recognizes contributions in healthcare, technology, arts and culture, education, business, and public service. Since 2023, the celebration has engaged thousands of residents, facilitated educational programs, and promoted interfaith dialogue across participating counties."As we mark our third year of Muslim American Heritage Month in Georgia, we reflect on the tremendous progress we've made in creating awareness and appreciation for the diverse contributions of Muslim Americans," said Dr. Nausheen Naveed, VoM Treasurer and Board Member.Throughout July 2025, communities will host educational events, cultural celebrations, and interfaith gatherings to promote understanding and appreciation of Muslim American heritage.About Voices of Muslims (VoM)Voices of Muslims (VoM) is a Georgia-based advocacy organization dedicated to amplifying Muslim American voices and fostering inclusive communities. The organization has been instrumental in achieving recognition for Muslim American Heritage Month in Georgia.Note to Editors: High-resolution photos, interview opportunities, and additional resources are available upon request. Voices of Muslims representatives are available for interviews throughout July to discuss the significance of Muslim American Heritage Month and Georgia's leadership role in this recognition.

