Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal Resigns As Minister, AAP Leader Says 'Punjab Comes First, Not The Post'
Citing the reason for resignation, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that he took the decision after he was told that someone else would be given a chance. He stated that he is with the party and there is 'no problem'.
Speaking to ANI, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said,“I have resigned on my own. Punjab comes first for me; post and department are not important for me. I was told that someone else would be given a chance, so I said yes, definitely a chance should be given, and that is why I have resigned. There is no problem. I am with the party...”
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria earlier administered the oath of office and secrecy to Arora at Punjab Raj Bhawan.
The Aam Aadmi Party appointed Sanjeev Arora, a newly elected MLA from Ludhiana West, to the portfolios of the Department of Industry and the Department of NRI Affairs.
Following Dhaliwal's resignation, the total number of ministers in Bhagwant Mann's cabinet in Punjab remains at 16, and two berths in the Cabinet remain vacant.
In other news, Tarunpreet Singh Sond will continue to be in charge of the Rural Development, Labour, and Tourism departments, reported The Tribune.
With agency inputs.
