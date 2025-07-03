Age Concern Hampshire Marks 40 Years Of Service With Crowdfunding Appeal To Support Vital Social Groups For Older People

MENAFN - Pressat) Age Concern Hampshire is proud to be celebrating 40 years of supporting older people across Hampshire. Since 1985, the independent charity has delivered a wide range of services designed to help older adults live well and independently for longer.

Over the years, the charity has grown to include Care and Wellbeing Centres, Help at Home services, Foot Care Clinics, Social Groups, Hospital to Home support, free Information Hubs and a variety of other essential activities. Staff and volunteers, drawn from all walks of life, work together to offer friendship, guidance, and care throughout every stage of ageing.

As part of its 40th Anniversary celebrations, Age Concern Hampshire has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help deliver Social Groups that are vital for those who may be at risk of loneliness or isolation. These groups, which have become an essential part of life for many older people, are under threat due to the end of previous funding streams. Rather than introducing participation fees, which many older people would be unable to afford, Age Concern Hampshire is appealing to the public for financial support.

To donate, visit:

Loneliness and social isolation can lead to depression and anxiety. ACH Social Groups offer an opportunity for people attending, to stay socially connected, access peer-to-peer emotional support which in turn reduces stress and boosts overall happiness. Attendees also benefit from physical activity from gentle exercise, structured activities support by a trained team of staff and volunteers in a welcoming and friendly environment.



Funds raised will be used to cover the coordination and delivery of the groups. Keeping these sessions free at the point of access remains central to the charity's mission of inclusivity and sustained support.

The public is encouraged to mark this milestone year by helping ensure that no older person in Hampshire is left without connection, purpose, or support. To donate, visit:

Editors Notes:

Founded in 1985, Age Concern Hampshire provide services to the older community of Hampshire. The charity currently deliver support at their Care & Wellbeing centres throughout the county, as well as Foot Care clinics, Help at Home, Information via their Information Hub, Hospital to Home Services, Community Information Volunteer Services and a variety of other activities. Its mission is to help people 'Age well and Live well'.

Age Concern Hampshire

Centre Way

Locks Heath

Southampton

SO31 6DX

Tel: 01962 868545

For media enquiries, please email Sarah Jacobs, Marketing Manager at Age Concern Hampshire: ...