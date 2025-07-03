Designrush Unveils List Of The Best Software Development Agencies In July 2025
According to a report from Fortune Business Insights, approximately 95% of new digital workloads are expected to be deployed on cloud-native platforms by 2025.
This trend highlights a massive shift toward scalable, resilient, and flexible architectures . To help brands navigate this, B2B marketplace DesignRush has listed the top software development agencies trusted to deliver cloud-native applications, web platforms, and automation systems that keep businesses ahead in a rapidly evolving digital economy.
Among these agencies is HappyFunCorp , a software development consultancy that builds world-class digital products for web, mobile, and connected devices. With a focus on robust engineering, strategy, and UX, they help businesses turn complex challenges into elegant, scalable solutions that thrive in today's cloud-native, user-driven world.
The top digital software development agencies in July are:HappyFunCorp - happyfuncorp Next Gen Coding Company, Inc - nextgencodingcompany MindsTek AI Corporation - mindstekai Competenza Innovare - competenza DataTroops LLP - datatroops Hexploits - hexploits NetSet Software Solutions - netsetsoftware CodePoet - codepoetllc Devōt - devot DConsultores - dconsultores Inforsen - inforsen TapTwice Digital - taptwicedigital DiAng Tech - diang Fan Pier Labs - fanpierlabs Patterson Labs - pattlabs Shispare - shispare Logix Technology - logixtek Odezzi - odezzi TenUp Software Services - tenupsoft Tech Stack Apps - com CodeCody - codecody Ibery TI Agency - com GlobalWare Solutions - gwsasia STI Globals - stiglobals Arcos Software & Tecnologia SAS - com Solead Software - solead Merto Software Solutions - mertosolutions ElasticDevs - elasticdevs Proglia - proglia InfoNetra - infonetra
Brands can explore the top software development agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio - all on DesignRush.
About DesignRush:
DesignRush is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
