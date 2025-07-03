Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - Businesses are racing to future-proof their operations, with advanced software development taking center stage.

According to a report from Fortune Business Insights, approximately 95% of new digital workloads are expected to be deployed on cloud-native platforms by 2025.

This trend highlights a massive shift toward scalable, resilient, and flexible architectures . To help brands navigate this, B2B marketplace DesignRush has listed the top software development agencies trusted to deliver cloud-native applications, web platforms, and automation systems that keep businesses ahead in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

Among these agencies is HappyFunCorp , a software development consultancy that builds world-class digital products for web, mobile, and connected devices. With a focus on robust engineering, strategy, and UX, they help businesses turn complex challenges into elegant, scalable solutions that thrive in today's cloud-native, user-driven world.

The top digital software development agencies in July are:

  • HappyFunCorp - happyfuncorp
  • Next Gen Coding Company, Inc - nextgencodingcompany
  • MindsTek AI Corporation - mindstekai
  • Competenza Innovare - competenza
  • DataTroops LLP - datatroops
  • Hexploits - hexploits
  • NetSet Software Solutions - netsetsoftware
  • CodePoet - codepoetllc
  • Devōt - devot
  • DConsultores - dconsultores
  • Inforsen - inforsen
  • TapTwice Digital - taptwicedigital
  • DiAng Tech - diang
  • Fan Pier Labs - fanpierlabs
  • Patterson Labs - pattlabs
  • Shispare - shispare
  • Logix Technology - logixtek
  • Odezzi - odezzi
  • TenUp Software Services - tenupsoft
  • Tech Stack Apps - com
  • CodeCody - codecody
  • Ibery TI Agency - com
  • GlobalWare Solutions - gwsasia
  • STI Globals - stiglobals
  • Arcos Software & Tecnologia SAS - com
  • Solead Software - solead
  • Merto Software Solutions - mertosolutions
  • ElasticDevs - elasticdevs
  • Proglia - proglia
  • InfoNetra - infonetra

    Brands can explore the top software development agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio - all on DesignRush.

    About DesignRush:

    DesignRush is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

