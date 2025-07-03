Anteros Returns High-Grade Lead-Zinc-Silver In Surface Samples From The MMZ At Its Havens Steady VMS Property, Newfoundland

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from six grab samples collected at the Main Mineralized Zone ("MMZ") of its wholly-owned, road-accessible Havens Steady VMS Property ("Havens Steady" or the "Property") in central Newfoundland. These samples confirm high-grade lead-zinc-silver mineralization at surface and show associated gold and copper enrichment consistent with a polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") system. The grab samples were collected during a recent field visit, focused on confirming the tenor and extent of exposed mineralization within the MMZ. All samples were collected from bedrock outcroppings of gossanous surface material. Surface grab sample highlights are given in Table 1, below. Table 1: Outcrop grab sample 1 highlights

Sample ID Pb (%) Zn (%) Cu (%) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) HS-25-004 1.56 9.60 0.15 45.0 0.366 HS-25-003 0.46 1.66 0.22 38.4 0.513 HS-25-006 0.06 0.40 0.30 26.1 0.568 HS-25-005 0.30 0.85 0.11 19.0 0.238 HS-25-001 0.10 0.07 0.04 5.5 0.043

1 Grab samples are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization

"These samples support the surface expression of MMZ, which we model as a laterally extensive high-grade zone," stated Trumbull Fisher, CEO of Anteros Metals. "The enrichment in base and precious metals positions the MMZ as a high-priority target for trenching and drill targeting later this season."

GEOLOGICAL CONTEXT

The MMZ lies within a strongly prospective segment of the Exploits Subzone, an established host to VMS-style deposits in central Newfoundland. The Property area is characterized by felsic to intermediate volcaniclastics that are variably silicified and gossanous at surface. Historical drilling within the Property has documented high-grade VMS-style mineralization, and recent data compilation has revealed copper and gold enriched zones within the MMZ (see May 1, 2025 news release ).

These results build on recent prospecting at Havens Steady, where sampling revealed angular float boulders with multi-percent copper grades along-strike from the MMZ (see June 16, 2025 news release ), reinforcing the zones potential for further exploration (Figure 1).







Figure 1: Interpreted Property Geology with MMZ and Outcrop Grab Sample Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



NEXT STEPS

The Company plans to commence a targeted trenching program at the MMZ in the coming weeks, with the aim of exposing and mapping the mineralized zone in detail. Results from trenching will guide a potential Phase I drill program planned for fall 2025, designed to test the down-dip and along-strike extent of mineralization.

QA/QC AND ANALYTICAL METHODS

Samples were collected by Anteros personnel and submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd. ("EAL"), an ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratory located in Springdale, Newfoundland. EAL regularly inserts certified blanks, reference standards, and sample duplicates into sample sequences to maintain accuracy and precision of results. Multi-element geochemistry was estimated using a 200mg subsample, dissolved in a four-acid solution, and analyzed with inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectroscopy ("ICP-OES"). Overlimit assays, including lead, zinc, and silver, were completed using multi-acid digestion and atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Gold was estimated through fire assay and AAS of a 30g subsample.

ABOUT THE PROPERTY

Located approximately 40 kilometres southeast of Buchans, the Havens Steady Property hosts a laterally extensive polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") system within the Storm Brook Formation of the Red Cross Group in the Exploits Subzone of the Dunnage Zone, a prolific metallogenic belt in central Newfoundland. The Property benefits from existing road infrastructure and proximity to hydroelectric power. The region hosts active exploration and world class VMS deposits including the past-producing Duck Pond Mine. The Company cautions that mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Property.

Since acquiring the Property in January 2024, Anteros has compiled an extensive historical dataset that includes airborne electromagnetic surveys, geochemical surveys, and over 15,000 metres of historical drilling. Documented mineralization includes sphalerite, galena, chalcopyrite, and bornite in high-grade polymetallic zones. The known system has a strike length of over a kilometre and remains open at depth. Learn more: .

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jesse R. Halle, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT ANTEROS METALS INC.

Anteros is a multimineral junior mining company applying data science and geological expertise to identify and advance critical mineral opportunities in Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company is currently focused on advancing four key projects across diverse commodities and development horizons. Immediate plans for their flagship Knob Lake Property include bringing the historical Fe-Mn Mineral Resource Estimate into current status as well as commencing baseline environmental and feasibility studies.