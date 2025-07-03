Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. Announces A Quarterly Dividend

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (TSXV:LPC) ("") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the declaration of a cash dividend of $0.01 per common share, payable on July 31, 2025, to the shareholders of record as of July 17, 2025.

The dividend payments qualify as eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes. The declaration, amount and payment of future cash dividends are subject to the Board of Directors' continuing determination that the payment of dividends is in the best interests of the Company, its shareholders and is in compliance with all laws and agreements of the Company applicable to the declaration and payment of cash dividends. The ability of the Company to pay future dividends will be reviewed on a quarterly basis taking into consideration actual and forecasted cash flows and the macroeconomic outlook at that point in time.

About Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc.

LPCP was created to bring together boutique investment management and wealth advisory firms in order to deliver robust, cost-effective investment solutions to affluent investors, foundations, estates and trusts. LPCP's unique strategy creates better alignment between investment managers and wealth advisors while providing them with additional resources to accelerate their growth.