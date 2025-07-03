Zerobounce, Lead With Gold Execs Discuss Email Outreach Fixes On Designrush Podcast

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - Brian Minick, COO of ZeroBounce , and Keryn Gold, CEO of Lead With Gold , joined this week's episode of the DesignRush Podcast to discuss modern outbound strategy challenges and solutions.







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The core message? Broken outreach starts with bad data.

Most cold outreach doesn't fail because of volume. It fails because of bad data and generic messaging.

Minick, a veteran in email deliverability, explained how service and SaaS teams can build outbound pipelines that perform by focusing on segmentation and personalization.

Gold, a longtime strategist in AI system design, emphasized the importance of safe, supervised automation to ensure accuracy and protect brand integrity.

"Expect 60% of that list to go in the trash," Minick said. "We call it ROI on day zero."

In This Episode, Listeners Will Learn:



Why data validation is now non-negotiable

The risks of AI hallucination in brand messaging

How segmentation and personalization must work together How to set AI guardrails that protect brand voice

Minick emphasizes: "Segmentation is so underrated. - Personalization and segmentation are married."

Gold notes that automation isn't a shortcut, but a system requiring structure and human oversight:

"If you don't set guardrails for AI, it'll do it for you - and you're not gonna like where you end up," she says.

This episode shows how leading teams reduce waste and speed up sales by pairing AI systems with human judgment and focused testing.

Check out the full episode, available now on YouTube , Spotify , and Apple Podcasts .

About ZeroBounce

ZeroBounce is an award-winning email validation and deliverability platform that helps businesses protect sender reputation, reach the inbox, and connect with real people. Used by leading brands across industries, ZeroBounce offers enterprise-grade tools for email verification, scoring, activity monitoring, and email list hygiene.

About Lead With Gold

Lead With Gold is a data-first outbound strategy consultancy that helps B2B companies turn unstructured data and AI workflows into revenue-generating systems. The firm specializes in behavioral segmentation, human-in-the-loop AI architecture, and go-to-market experimentation that delivers measurable growth.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a media platform and a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.