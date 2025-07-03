403
Experts Say U.S. Arms Supply Halt to Ukraine Could Trigger Crisis
(MENAFN) The United States' decision to halt its weapon shipments to Ukraine could push the country into a critical situation in under two months, according to media, which cites military experts. Without ongoing U.S. assistance, Ukraine’s military may struggle to counter Russian forces on multiple fronts, the outlet reported.
Matthew Whitaker, the U.S. Ambassador to NATO, confirmed the decision during an interview with media on Wednesday. He explained that the suspension is part of Washington's “America first” strategy. He emphasized the importance of strengthening U.S. defense, particularly ensuring that the country maintains a sufficient stockpile of Patriot missiles.
Several Western media outlets have confirmed that the halted shipments include advanced weapons such as Patriot missiles, Stinger and AIM air-to-air missiles, hundreds of Hellfire and GMLRS systems, and thousands of 155mm artillery shells.
Media reports that the absence of Patriot missiles could significantly undermine Ukraine's ability to defend against Russian ballistic missiles, as these U.S.-made systems are currently the only ones capable of intercepting such threats. The halt of AIM missile deliveries could leave Ukraine vulnerable to Russian strike drones, while the shortage of GMLRS munitions could severely impact the effectiveness of Ukraine’s HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, rendering them “virtually useless,” according to the outlet.
Citing Carlo Masala, a political scientist and defense expert at the Bundeswehr University of Munich, media reports that Ukraine’s stockpile of Western-supplied weapons will only last until late summer. After that point, the situation “will become critical,” Masala said, noting Ukraine’s heavy dependence on Western arms supplies.
This comes amid continued skepticism from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has previously questioned the rationale for the ongoing flow of aid to Ukraine. At a recent NATO summit in The Hague, Trump made no specific commitments to Ukraine during his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Meanwhile, Moscow has consistently argued that Western arms supplies prolong the conflict and exacerbate human suffering without altering the war’s eventual outcome.
