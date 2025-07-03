Azerbaijan Highlights South-South Co-Op And Climate Finance At Global Dev't Conference In Spain

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The 4th UN Global Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4) is currently underway in Seville, Spain, with Azerbaijan actively participating in high-level discussions on international development and climate finance, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Azerbaijan is represented at the event by a delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov. On July 1–2, the Azerbaijani side, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Azerbaijan International Development Assistance Agency (AIDA), organized a series of events focused on key development challenges and financing mechanisms.

On July 1, AIDA hosted an event titled“New Development Partners: Strengthening South-South Cooperation to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals”, co-organized with the UN Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC) and in partnership with the OECD's Development Assistance Committee (DAC). Discussions focused on the role of emerging development partners such as Azerbaijan in supporting global efforts to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through inclusive and innovative cooperation models.

The event emphasized the growing importance of coordinated action and knowledge exchange between the global north and south, highlighting the potential of the Baku Climate and Peace Action Center (“Baku Hub”), launched during Azerbaijan's COP29 presidency, to serve as a platform for international cooperation.

On July 2, a second event-“Implementing the financial outcomes of COP29: climate action for sustainable development”-featured remarks by COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev, who stressed the significance of climate finance and reiterated Azerbaijan's commitment to supporting vulnerable countries in their green transition.

Ambassador-at-Large Elshad Iskenderov also addressed the session, noting the challenges faced by conflict-affected and climate-vulnerable countries and underscoring the Baku Hub's role in mobilizing climate finance and development support for these regions.

The FFD4 conference, which takes place once every decade, brings together representatives from 164 countries and 49 international organizations to align global financial flows with sustainable development and climate priorities. This marks the first time the event is being hosted in a European country.