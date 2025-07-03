Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov Arrives In Azerbaijan

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov Arrives In Azerbaijan


2025-07-03 08:06:54
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic, arrived in Azerbaijan on July 3 to attend the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up at Fuzuli International Airport in honor of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

President Sadyr Zhaparov was welcomed by Adil Karimli, Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture, and other officials.

MENAFN03072025000195011045ID1109756591

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search