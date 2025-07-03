Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov Arrives In Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic, arrived in Azerbaijan on July 3 to attend the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up at Fuzuli International Airport in honor of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

President Sadyr Zhaparov was welcomed by Adil Karimli, Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture, and other officials.