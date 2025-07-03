Meeting Discusses Licensing, Operation Of Amman Civil Airport

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 3 (Petra) -- Minister of Transport Wissam Tahtamouni chaired a meeting on Thursday with the Chairman of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) Haitham Misto, Director General of Jordan Airports Company Mohammad Jaloudi, and several stakeholders from relevant entities to discuss the latest developments related to the licensing and operation of Amman Civil Airport.During the meeting, Tahtamouni reviewed a detailed report on recent achievements and the remaining technical and regulatory requirements. About 70 percent of the requirements have been completed, paving the way to prepare tender documents for developing and operating the airport within a set timeline to ensure completion to the highest standards.She emphasized that the Amman Civil Airport project is a top priority, as it is a vital initiative that supports the aviation sector and strengthens Jordan's position as a regional hub for transport and logistics services.She stressed the importance of continuing efforts to finalize all necessary technical and administrative requirements to license and operate the airport efficiently.Tahtamouni added that upgrading the airport is an important step to support domestic and international air traffic and stimulate tourism and economic investments. She affirmed that the project is moving forward in full coordination with all concerned parties to ensure implementation according to the approved plan.