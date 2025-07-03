628 New Households Benefited From Monthly Cash Aid Last June-Report

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 3 (Petra) - The Ministry of Social Development issued its achievements report for last June, highlighting its key services provided for the target groups.In a statement on Thursday, the ministry said it received 9,924 applications for issuing health insurance cards, 136 requests to relieve from medical expenses, 141 others to settle heirs' rights, and 806 applications to obtain exemption from work permits.According to the report, 38 children were placed in residential childcare centers, 38 others were discharged from the same facilities, 5 children joined foster families, and 4 nurseries were licensed.The ministry added that a total of 229 cases benefited from the services of its social service offices, affiliated with Family and Juvenile Protection Department.Meanwhile, 42 juveniles were put under the supervision of a behavioral supervisor, according to judicial rulings.Additionally, 218 juveniles benefited from the Ministry's juvenile rehabilitation and education services, of whom 88 received vocational rehabilitation programs.The number of working children who received psychological and social services and interventions according to the case management methodology reached 39.The report announced the cumulative number of registered and existing associations under the applicable Associations Law reached 6,094, with 28 new entities registered.As for data from the National Aid Fund's report on its operations, a total of 628 families benefited from monthly financial assistance program and the number of households that benefited from the training program stood at 167, while the response rate to phone calls received by the fund amounted for 94%.Regarding work of the Anti-Vagrancy Directorate, the report revealed that 510 anti-begging campaigns were conducted, during which 797 beggars, both male and female, were arrested.