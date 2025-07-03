403
First Deputy PM Chairs Meeting Of Supreme Committee For Kuwaiti Citizenship Investigation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 3 (KUNA) -- The Supreme Committee for the Investigation of Kuwaiti Citizenship held a meeting on Thursday, chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah.
A statement by the Ministry of Interior revealed that the committee decided to strip off Kuwaiti citizenship from a number of cases, with the matter referred to the cabinet.
Those citizenships were stripped off due to duel citizenships, forgery, fraud, attaining documents via affiliation and conflict with the state's supreme interest. (end)
