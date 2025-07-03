Surgical Robotics Market Set To Surge To $45.9 Billion By 2034 Innovation And AI Lead The Charge

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global surgical robotics market is projected to surge from USD 12.49 billion in 2025 to an impressive USD 45.93 billion by 2034, reflecting a strong CAGR of 15.62% from 2025 to 2034. North America remains at the forefront of this transformation, with the regional market valued at USD 5.49 billion in 2024 and expanding steadily at a 15.72% CAGR. Fueled by the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, rapid advancements in robotic technologies, and increasing healthcare investments, the sector is witnessing a revolutionary shift in how surgeries are performed globally. Ottawa, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global surgical robotics market size was valued at USD 10.76 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to hit around USD 45.93 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 15.62% from 2025 to 2034. The U.S. surgical robotics market size accounted for USD 3.84 billion in 2024.

North America led the global market in 2024, accounting for a dominant 51% market share , driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of robotic-assisted surgeries.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, fueled by rising healthcare investments, a growing aging population, and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Accessories emerged as the leading component segment in 2024, owing to their high usage frequency and recurring demand across surgical applications. Hospitals represented the largest end-user segment, capturing the biggest share of the market in 2024 due to the high volume of complex surgeries and growing integration of robotic systems in clinical settings. Surgical Robotics Market Overview

What are Surgical Robotics and the Potential of Surgical Robotics Market? Surgical robotics are an assistive device that performs various complex procedures with control, precision, and flexibility. The system has surgical instruments, a camera arm, and robotic arms to perform various surgical procedures. The surgical robotics perform surgery through a small incision and offer benefits like faster recovery, less pain, and minimized blood loss. The system consists of a high-definition 3D and magnified view of the surgical site. surgical robotics provide benefits like performing complex& delicate procedures, improving visualization, and greater control over manipulating instruments. Surgical robotics are widely used in various surgeries, like gynecology, cardiothoracic, neurosurgery, urology, and general surgery. Also Read: How AI is Revolutionizing the Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Why is Surgical Robotics Market Growing? The growing preference for minimally invasive procedures for minimizing patient trauma, smaller incisions, and less tissue damage increases demand for surgical robotics. The growing age-related conditions and chronic diseases increase the adoption of surgical robotics. Factors like growing demand for orthopedic surgery, technological advancements in surgical robotics, growing investment in healthcare infrastructure, automation in healthcare, and rising demand for neurosurgery contribute to the surgical robotics market growth. Examine the Full Market Scope@ Top 5 Most Prominent Surgical Robotics - 2025

Surgical Robotics Name Uses Benefits Perlove Medical Robot Tumor Surgery Spinal Deformity Surgery Thoracolumbar Spine Surgery Fusion Surgery Sacroiliac Joint Fixation Surgery Saves operation time

Improves efficiency of screw placement Da Vinci Surgical Robot Gynecology Surgery Urology Surgery General Surgery Head & Neck Surgery Cardiothoracic Surgery Colorectal Surgery Smaller scars

Lower pain

Faster recovery

ROSA Robotics Knee Surgery Hip Surgery Brain Surgery Provides real-time insights

Customized surgical plans CorPath GRX Precision Vascular Robotic Peripheral Vascular Intervention Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Reduces variability among operators

Lower radiation exposure Remebot (Medical Neurosurgical Robot) Minimally Invasive Brain Surgery Remote Surgery Neurosurgery Lower risk of infection

Shorter hospital stays

Advanced image processing



What is the Opportunity for the Surgical Robotics Market?

Growing Technological Advancements

The growing technological advancements in surgical robotics, like haptic feedback, Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration , Machine learning , enhanced imaging, and robotic microsurgery, enhance surgical outcomes and minimize invasiveness. The growing integration with 3D magnification, images from ultrasound , CT, MRI scans, and high-definition cameras provides comprehensive views of surgical sites. Haptic feedback offers a sense of touch to surgeons during robotic procedures and enhances precision.

The growing development of microsurgical techniques enhances outcomes in complex surgeries like nerve repairs & vascular repairs. The growing integration with Artificial Intelligence provides various applications like image recognition , motion control, and decision support. Innovations like remote surgeries help patients in underserved areas and remote areas. The adoption of machine learning enhances precision and efficiency. Innovations like autonomous robotic surgery automate some surgical tasks. The growing technological advancement is a major opportunity for the growth of the surgical robotics market.

Also Read: Top Growth Drivers in the Fundus Cameras Market: A Deep Dive

Surgical Robotics Market Challenges and Limitations

What are the Challenges for the Surgical Robotics Market?

High Operational Cost

Despite several benefits of robotic surgery, high operational cost restricts the growth of the market. The factors like high cost of maintenance & repairs, cost of disposable instruments, initial cost of robotic system, and requirement of specialized training are responsible for high operational cost. The need for high investment in surgical robotics increases the operational cost. The need for maintenance, including hardware repair and software updates, is fueling the operational cost.

The growing need for training operating room staff and surgeons increases the operational cost. The increasing demand for disposable and specialized instruments in robotic surgery leads to higher costs. The cost of the installation of robotics in hospitals and healthcare infrastructure is high. The high operational cost of surgical robotics hampers the growth of the market.

Also Read: Technological Innovations Shaping the Microsurgical Robotic Systems Market Landscape

Surgical Robotics Market Report Coverage

Market Attributes Key Statistics CAGR 2025-2034 15.62% Market Size in 2024 USD 10.76 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 12.49 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 26.68 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 36.37 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 45.93 Billion Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025 to 2034 Historic Years 2020 to 2023 Dominant Region North America (51% Market Share in 2024) Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Segments Covered Component, Surgery Type, End User, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait



Which Region Dominated the Surgical Robotics Market in 2024?

North America dominated the surgical robotics market in 2024. The advanced healthcare infrastructure, including medical centers and hospitals, increases demand for advanced technologies like surgical robotics. The growing adoption of surgical robotics to enhance surgical precision & improve patient outcomes helps the growth of the market. The growing private & public sector investment in research & development of surgical robotics increases the adoption of surgical robotics.

The growing focus on minimally invasive surgeries leads to higher demand for surgical robotics. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases increases demand for surgeries, fueling demand for surgical robotics. The presence of key players like Medtronic and Intuitive Surgical drives the overall growth of the market.

Also Read: Technological Innovations Enhance Precision in Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeries

U.S. Surgical Robotics Market Size, Growth and Trends 2025 to 2034

According to Precedence Research, the U.S. surgical robotics market size is valued at USD 4.46 billion in 2025 and is expected to exceed USD 16.68 billion by 2034, with a double-digit CAGR of 15.82% from 2025 to 2034.

U.S. Surgical Robotics Market Trends:



Adoption is strongest in orthopedics , the largest application segment, while neurology is emerging as the fastest-growing specialty

Major systems like Intuitive Surgical's da Vinci 5 are driving momentum, installations rose from 1,370 in 2023 to 1,526 in 2024 , and U.S. procedures grew nearly 19% , spurring a similar jump in accessory sales. Hospitals are expanding capacity too- NYU Langone surpassed 1,500 robotic surgeries post-merger, while Dell Children's deployed the Velys spine robot for pediatric procedures.



Rising Rate of Adoption of Surgical Robotics Across the Globe: Data & Insights



In the UK's NHS, robot-assisted operations jumped from 35,000 in 2022 to 70,000 procedures in 2024 , and targets hitting 500,000 annually by 2035.

North America installed 1,370 da Vinci systems in 2022–2023 and 75% of tertiary care hospitals now routinely use robotic surgery. China saw a 64% rise in installations , Japan had 70% utilization in oncology/urology, and India saw 53% procedure growth.



What are the Growth Factors for the Surgical Robotics Market in Asia Pacific?

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease & cancer increases demand for surgical robotics. The extensive investment in healthcare infrastructure and a strong focus on improving existing robotic systems help in the market growth.

The growing rate of various surgeries, like general, gynecology, and urology surgeries, increases the adoption of surgical robotics. The growing demand for healthcare services and government investment in healthcare infrastructure are leading to the development of surgical robotics. The presence of advanced healthcare technologies in countries like India, Japan, and China supports the overall growth of the market.

Also Read: North America Leads Cardiovascular Devices Market, Holding 47% Share in 2024

Surgical Robotics Market Segmentation Analysis

Surgery Type Analysis

Why did the Orthopedic Surgery Segment Dominate the Surgical Robotics Market?

The orthopedic surgery segment dominated the surgical robotics market in 2024. The growing orthopedic conditions, like degenerative bone diseases, osteoarthritis, and osteoporosis, increase demand for surgical robotics. The growing demand for joint replacement helps in the market growth. The growing preference for minimally invasive procedures and increasing knee replacement and hip replacement are fueling the adoption of surgical robotics. The growing development of orthopedic surgical robotics in companies like Smith & Nephew and Stryker drives the market growth.

The neurosurgery segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The increased prevalence of neurological disorders like Parkinson's, brain tumors, and epilepsy increases demand for neurosurgical robotics. The growing neurological disorder in the older population, like spine issues & Alzheimer's, helps in the market growth. The increasing preference for minimally invasive surgical techniques in neurosurgery increases the adoption of surgical robotics. The growing traumatic brain injury conditions support the overall growth of the market.

Also Read: How Robotic Surgery is Transforming the Future of Spinal Care

Component Analysis

How the Accessories Segment Held the Largest Share of the Surgical Robotics Market?

The accessories segment held the largest revenue share of the surgical robotics market in 2024. The increasing tasks like tissue manipulation, cutting, and suturing in surgeries increase the demand for accessories. The growing demand for regular replacement of accessories due to limited lifespan & single-use helps in the market growth. The ongoing development of accessories increases adoption to improve surgical outcomes, precision, and efficiency. The growing demand for a wide range of accessories in various medical fields like gynecology, urology, general, orthopedic, and many other surgeries drives the overall growth of the market.

The service segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing expansion of robotic surgeries in orthopedics, cardiac procedures, general surgery, and neurosurgery increases demand for specialized services. The growing demand for services to upkeep and maintain operations helps in the market growth. The increasing need for specialized training for surgeons and the integration of machine learning & artificial intelligence increases demand for training services. The growing demand to minimize downtime and ensure optimal performance of surgical robotics increases demand for services, supporting the overall growth of the market.

Also Read : How Single-Use Technologies Are Revolutionizing Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

End User Analysis

How did Ambulatory Surgical Centers Segment Dominate the Surgical Robotics Market?

The ambulatory surgical centers segment dominated the surgical robotics market in 2024. The growing preference for outpatient care increases demand for ambulatory surgical centers . The growing demand from healthcare systems, patients, and payers helps in the market growth. Ambulatory surgical centers provide quicker patient throughput and increase patient satisfaction. They are cost-effective and prioritize efficient patient care. The growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries drives the growth of the market.

The hospitals segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases like urologic disorders and cancer increases demand for hospitals to perform robotic surgeries. The growing hospital investments in surgical robotics help in the market growth. The growing technological advancements in surgical robotics, like control panels, improved camera systems, and robotic arms increase demand for hospitals. The growing government support for hospitals supports the overall growth of the market.

Surgical Robotics Market Top Companies



Medrobotics

Renishaw plc.

TransEnterix Surgical, Inc.

Intuitive Surgical

Medtronic plc.

THINK Surgical Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Smith & Nephew Plc. (Blue Belt Technologies, Inc.)

Auris Surgical Robotics, Inc. (Hansen Medical Inc.)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

KUKA AG

Stryker Corporation (MAKO Surgical Corp.) Mazor Robotics



What are Current Developments in Surgical Robotics?

In June 2025, CTS Hospital launched robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery VELYS robot in Anna Nagar. The robotic system consists of advanced software, real-time data, and smart sensors for implant placements and making highly accurate bone cuts. The robot offers faster recovery, reduces swelling, and avoids soft tissue disruptions.



(Source: )



In December 2024, Fortis Escorts launched a next-generation surgical robot. The robot performs cardiothoracic & vascular, GI, and urology surgery. The innovation offers minimally invasive procedures, enhances patient care, and enables faster recovery. The surgical robot offers 3D vision of the surgical site and enhances precision.



(Source: )



In December 2024, India's First made-in-India surgical robot, SSI Mantra launched in Noble Hospital and Research Centre, Pune. The robot is approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization and has 3D HD headset imaging & five robotic arms. The SSI Mantra performs cardiac & thoracic operations, gynecology, general surgery, urology, and complex procedures.



(Source: )

Surgical Robotics Market Key Segments Covered in the Report

By Surgery Type



Orthopedic Surgery



Knee



Hip



Spine

Others

Neurosurgery

Urology Surgery

Gynecology Surgery Other



By Component



Accessories

Services Systems



By End User



Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



