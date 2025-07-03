The Enterprise World Celebrates Dilip Kumar In Its 2025 Inspiring Tech Leaders Issue
Singapore, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world where technology is evolving faster than ever, visionary leadership is crucial to staying ahead. The Enterprise World has recognized Dilip Kumar , Global Head of Technology Solutions at NTT DATA, Inc. , as one of the Most Inspiring Tech Leaders to Watch in 2025 .
With over 25 years of experience in business and digital transformation, Dilip Kumar is leading the charge in redefining enterprise technology. Under his leadership, NTT DATA successfully unified 31 companies into a cohesive, agile operating model-dramatically improving collaboration, operational efficiency, and client service.
What Defines TEW's Most Inspiring Tech Leaders to Watch in 2025?
In 2025's fast-paced tech environment, with its cybersecurity risks, changing customer wants, and complicated AI, effective and inspiring leaders are absolutely vital for businesses to succeed and grow. The Enterprise World's latest issue, Most Inspiring Tech Leaders to Watch in 2025, highlights the crucial role these leaders play in navigating the digital future.
About Dilip Kumar and NTT DATA
Dilip Kumar, leading one of the world's largest IT services portfolios at NTT DATA, has driven major advancements in AI, automation, and global operational unification, enhancing growth, security, and customer experience. Beyond technology, he champions mentorship, inclusivity, and social impact, fostering a leadership culture rooted in learning, collaboration, and innovation.
NTT DATA, a global IT and business services leader and part of the NTT Group, operates in over 50 countries with 190,000+ professionals. The company drives client transformation through expertise in consulting, application development, cloud, AI, data, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure.
What Readers Can Learn from Dilip Kumar's StoryStrong leadership is essential in times of disruption Unifying teams around a shared vision drives transformation Mentorship and team empowerment unlock potential Innovation must serve both business and society A future-ready mindset fuels long-term success
About The Enterprise World
The Enterprise World is a premier business magazine that serves as a platform for leading business minds to share their journeys to success, including the challenges they overcame to become prominent figures in the enterprise world.
