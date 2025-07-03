The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Global Sunscreens Market Forecast To Reach $18.39 Billion By 2029 With 6.3% Annual Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2025

How Big Is The Global Sunscreens Market Expected To Grow?

The sunscreens market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $13.53 billion in 2024 to $14.42 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising awareness of skin cancer risks, expansion of the tourism industry, growth in outdoor recreational activities, growing retail penetration, and increasing female workforce participation.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

Looking forward to the future Sunscreens market, it is expected to see robust growth. It will grow to $18.39 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.3%. The factors propelling the growth in the forecast period includes the rising demand for clean, natural, and reef-safe sunscreens, rising interest in anti-aging and preventive skincare, rising male grooming trends; expansion of e-commerce; and rising adoption of multifunctional products. Major trends in the forecast period include integration of multifunctional skincare, digital and UV monitoring integration, advancements in sunscreen technology, organic and clean products, sustainability, and reef-safe formulations.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Sunscreens Market?

The growing prevalence of skin disorders is expected to propel the market going forward. Skin disorders, medical conditions that affect the skin's structure, appearance, or function, often showcase symptoms such as redness, itching, rashes, or lesions. The increasing prevalence of skin disorders, often due to rising exposure to environmental pollutants and allergens, demands for more protective measures. Sunscreens help manage skin disorders by shielding sensitive or damaged skin from UV-induced inflammation, pigmentation, and further irritation. Reports from the American Journal of Managed Care and the World Health Organization highlight the vast number of individuals affected by skin conditions, therefore driving the need for effective and protective sunscreens.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Sunscreens Market Share?

Who are the key players operating in the sunscreens market? The market comprises of many prestigious companies including Johnson & Johnson, The Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever PLC, L'Oréal S.A., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Kao Corporation, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Shiseido Company Limited, Avon Products Inc., Laboratoire Bioderma SAS, Honasa Consumer Limited, First Aid Only Inc., W.S. Badger Company Inc., Bull Frog Sunscreen Inc., Dot & Key Wellness Private Limited, The Green Beaver Company Inc., Joshua Tree Skin Care Inc., Lifeline First Aid LLC, Live Clean Inc., Mayday Industries Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Sunscreens Market?

Major companies operating in the sunscreens market are focusing on advancements in sunscreen formulations, such as tinted mineral sunscreens, to enhance broad-spectrum protection, improve cosmetic appeal, and cater to diverse skin tones while reducing skin irritation and environmental impact.

What Are The Major Segments In The Sunscreens Market?

The market is segmented by Product Type, SPF Level, Distribution Channels, Application Area, Target Demographics, and Sunscreens Subsegment by product. The vast variety of options cater for every possible consumer need.

How Is The Global Sunscreens Market Segmented Regionally?

In terms of regional market dominance, North America was the largest region in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, with overall market regions covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

