Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kim Min-seok Gets Approved as New Premier

2025-07-03 08:01:06
(MENAFN) South Korean legislators on Thursday ratified Kim Min-seok, a seasoned strategist and political activist, as the new prime minister under President Lee Jae Myung’s administration, according to a news agency.

The primary opposition group, the People Power Party, chose to abstain from the voting process, while President Lee’s Democratic Party cast their ballots to appoint his former election campaign aide as the country’s premier.

Since his nomination by President Lee last month, the 61-year-old Kim has faced scrutiny regarding his financial assets and family background.

Kim, a four-term lawmaker from the Democratic Party, who was proposed for the role on June 4, secured 173 votes out of the 300 seats in the National Assembly.

The ruling party, which holds a parliamentary majority, also received backing from several minor parties during the confirmation vote.

Following his successful parliamentary endorsement, Kim pledged to "uphold the will of the people."

He emphasized that addressing the economic turmoil, which he attributed to the "forces of tyranny," will be his foremost objective.

