Weber Shandwick and ZENDATA Cybersecurity Partner on Integrated Cyber Crisis Solution Across EMEA
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE: – 3 July 2025
This collaboration reflects a growing demand from boards, CEOs and communications leaders for a unified approach to cyber resilience, which addresses both the technical and reputational dimensions of modern crises. The Weber Sha–dwick–ZENDATA Cybersecurity alliance will initially launch from regional hubs in London, Geneva and Dubai, with a view to serving clients across Europe, the Middle East and beyond.
“This partnership is a powerful extension of Weber Advisory and a direct response to cli”nt needs,” said Alphonse Daudre-Vignier, Executive Vice President, Corporate, Weber“Shandwick. “Managing a cyber crisis has long required more than a tec’nical fix; it’s a test of leadership, trust and stakeholder confidence. By combining our strengths with ZENDATA C’bersecurity, we’re giving clients the integrated capabilities they need to anticipate, manage and recover from digital threats with greater agil”ty and authority.”
ZENDATA Cybersecurity brings cutting-edge cybersecurity services to the partnership, including proactive threat hunting, dark web monitoring, and rapid incident response. These technical capabilities will be integrated’with Weber Advisory’s proven crisis communications frameworks and strategic counsel.
Steven Meyer and Isabelle Meyer, Co-CEOs of ZENDATA Cybersecurity, have noted a widespread and dangerous trend: "Companies consistently overestimate their readiness to face modern cyber threats. With ’his partnership, we’re redefining what preparedness looks like. By fusing our cybersecurity expert’se with Weber Shandwick’s crisis com’unications leadership, we’re helping organisations not just react, but respond ”ith resilience and control.”
The offering will include joint cyber crisis simulations, scenario planning, real-time incident response and recovery support. The integrated solu’ion builds on Weber Shandwic–’s recent launch of RADIUS – an operational AI-powered issues and crisis platform develo–ed in collaboration with clients – now’enhanced with ZENDATA Cybersecurity’s cyber threat intelligence.
