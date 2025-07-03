Verde Appoints Dr. Raymond Buzz Powell As Independent Director

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dr. Buzz is one of the most highly regarded figures in the U.S. asphalt technology sector, bringing four decades of distinguished civil engineering experience with a focus on pavements and geomaterials. He earned his Ph.D. from Auburn University, where he subsequently served as Research Professor and Associate Director at the National Center for Asphalt Technology (NCAT). Throughout his career, Dr. Buzz has achieved significant milestones in both the public and private sectors, making substantial contributions to pavement testing, materials characterization, and innovative asphalt technology.

His early career included twelve years at the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), where he worked across pavement testing, management, construction oversight, research, and materials characterization. He then spent two years in private consulting, specializing in highway construction quality control and assurance.

"We are extremely grateful to have Dr. Buzz join our board of directors, and we view his appointment as an important validation of both our technology and business plans," said Jack Wong, CEO of Verde Resources. "With a decades-long industry background spanning both public service and the private sector, Buzz's appointment underscores Verde's commitment to pioneering sustainable road construction technologies. His extensive expertise in pavement management and materials characterization as well as his commitment to providing data driven guidance will significantly bolster our efforts in driving forward our carbon-sequestering asphalt solutions."

Dr. Buzz's career at NCAT began in 1999 as its first Test Track Manager. Overseeing eight construction cycles and the application of tens of millions of ESALs (Equivalent Single Axle Loads) to experimental sections, he drove major advancements in asphalt performance analysis using virgin, recycled, and additive-enhanced materials. Rising to Associate Director and Research Professor by 2020, he led critical research in pavement design, materials, and surface characterization, improving safety, durability, and sustainability across the industry. After retiring in 2023, he was named the first Technical Director of the Asphalt Pavement Alliance, where he continues to champion innovation, collaboration, and education. Dr. Buzz's expertise spans public and private sectors, with a legacy of reducing life cycle costs and environmental impact through forward-thinking pavement solutions.

"I am excited to join Verde Resources at this pivotal moment in its development," said Dr. Buzz Powell. "I've seen Verde's proprietary materials in action at NCAT, and I believe they hold great promise for the future of sustainable, eco-friendly road materials. I look forward to utilizing my experience to support Verde's mission of advancing sustainable infrastructure solutions, particularly through the integration of biochar in asphalt technology."

Dr. Buzz's appointment marks a key milestone for Verde as the company strengthens its presence in the sustainable construction sector. His guidance will support the commercialization and industry-wide adoption of Verde's Net Zero road technologies, enhancing resilience and supporting decarbonization in emission-intensive hard infrastructure, all while achieving the lowest possible life cycle costs.

About Verde Resources Inc.:

Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR ) is an emerging leader in sustainable infrastructure, specializing in innovative and cost-effective solutions to help the industry seamlessly #TransitionToZeroTM. By integrating proprietary technologies with sustainable practices, Verde is at the forefront of creating low-carbon materials for infrastructure worldwide.

The company is driving transformation in a sector long overdue for change. Its approach reduces greenhouse gas emissions, sequesters carbon dioxide, optimizes the use of native soils and recycled materials, accelerates installation, and improves overall efficiency, all while lowering costs.

A key innovation is Verde's biochar-infused asphalt, which will generate certified carbon removal credits. This process is being independently validated through successful trials at the NCAT Pavement Test Track. Carbon offsetting is a system designed to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions by allowing countries, companies, or individuals to compensate for their own emissions by purchasing credits from projects that reduce or remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.

For more information, please visit

