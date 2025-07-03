Global Obstetrics Device Market Forecast To Reach $5.57 Billion By 2029 With 5.6% Annual Growth

Obstetrics Device Global Market Report 2025

How Has The Obstetrics Device Market Performed So Far?

The obstetrics device market size has experienced robust growth in recent years, surging from $4.24 billion in 2024 to $4.48 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.9%. This strong growth in the historic period owes much to rising birth rates in developing countries, an increase in institutional deliveries, escalating cesarean section rates, heightened awareness of prenatal care, and government maternal health programs.

What Are The Projected Trends For The Obstetrics Device Market?

Moving forward, the obstetrics device market size is projected to see robust growth. Expected to hit $5.57 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.6%, this growth in the forecast period can be traced back to the intensifying global focus on reducing maternal mortality, the aging maternal population in developed countries, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets, increased fertility treatments, and the rise in health insurance penetration. Major future trends consist of the integration of artificial intelligence AI and machine learning, advanced imaging technologies, customized and smart delivery rooms, sustainability and eco-friendly product design, along with smart and wearable monitoring devices.

What Factors Are Driving The Growth Of The Obstetrics Device Market?

The rising focus on maternal health is anticipated to be a major propellant for the growth of the obstetrics device market going forward. Maternal health pertains to the well-being of women during pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period. The increasing concern for maternal health is a result of amplified awareness as governmental and organizational actions prioritize reducing maternal mortality and improving pregnancy outcomes worldwide. In this scenario, obstetrics devices are beneficial as they provide precise monitoring and diagnostic abilities, allow for early detection of complications, and guarantee safer pregnancies. These devices enhance clinical decision-making and support superior outcomes for both mothers and babies.

What Companies Are Leading In The Obstetrics Device Market?

There are several key companies operating in the market such as Medtronic plc, Siemens Healthineers AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Royal Philips N.V., Stryker Corporation, GE Healthcare, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd., Hologic Inc., Mindray Medical International Limited, CooperSurgical Inc., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Cook Medical Incorporated, Natus Medical Incorporated, Esaote SpA, Atom Medical Corporation, CHISON Medical Technologies Co Ltd.

What Innovations Are Shaping The Obstetrics Device Market?

In the reputed obstetrics device market, companies are focusing on launching technologically advanced products, for example - the advent of new premium ultrasound systems. These systems bolster diagnostic accuracy and simplify workflows in obstetric and cardiovascular care. A recent example is the launch of HERA Z20, a new premium ultrasound system developed by Samsung Medison Co. Ltd. This ultrasound system focuses on women's health and features innovative imaging technologies that deliver unparalleled clarity and precision, along with an intuitive user interface that enhances workflow efficiency.

How Is The Obstetrics Device Market Segmented ?

Several classifications define the characteristics of the obstetrics device market, which includes divisions by:

1: Monitoring Devices, Surgical Instruments, Diagnostic Devices, Catheters

2: Digital Monitoring, Ultrasound Imaging, Wireless Technologies

3: Pregnancy Monitoring, Labor And Delivery, Cesarean Sections, Neonatal Care, Reproductive Health

4 User: Hospitals, Clinics, Birthing Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Moreover, there are essential subsegments, for example, specific monitoring devices include fetal monitors, contraction monitors, maternal vital sign monitors, and ultrasound monitoring devices.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Obstetrics Device Market?

North America holds the dominant position in the obstetrics device market as of 2024, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

