China Urges Neutrality in US, Vietnam Trade Deal

2025-07-03 07:19:05
(MENAFN) China issued a firm statement on Thursday, emphasizing that any bilateral trade agreement involving the United States should refrain from undermining the interests of other nations.

This comment followed the announcement of a trade accord between the US and Vietnam, where Washington agreed to lower tariffs on goods imported via the Southeast Asian country.

Beijing expressed its position after the US reached an agreement with Vietnam, reducing import duties to 20 percent and 40 percent on items shipped through Hanoi.

In response, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, during a live-streamed press briefing in Beijing, stated that "China always believes parties should solve trade disputes through equal consultation," adding that all relevant agreements "should not target or hurt any third party."

The trade arrangement was unveiled by President Donald Trump on Wednesday following a phone discussion with To Lam, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Trump, writing on Truth Social, declared, "It will be a Great Deal of Cooperation between our two Countries."

He further explained, "The Terms are that Vietnam will pay the United States a 20% Tariff on any and all goods sent into our Territory, and a 40% Tariff on any Transshipping."

During his presidency, Trump had originally imposed steep tariffs of 46 percent on Vietnam, which were temporarily lifted prior to the expiration of a 90-day grace period set to end on July 9.

He also announced that the United States would enjoy "total access" to Vietnamese markets, emphasizing, "We will be able to sell our product into Vietnam at ZERO Tariff."

China’s remarks, delivered through Mao Ning, underscore its ongoing concern that US trade initiatives in Asia should not alienate or disadvantage other regional players.

