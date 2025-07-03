Wayfair Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call
BOSTON, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W ), the destination for all things home, today announced it will release financial results for its second quarter ending June 30, 2025 before the opening of the market on August 4, 2025.
Wayfair will host a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on Monday, August 4 to review results. Investors and participants can register for the webcast in advance here .
The call will also be available via dial-in here . The archived webcast will be available shortly after the call at .
About Wayfair
Wayfair is the destination for all things home, and we make it easy to create a home that is just right for you. Whether you're looking for that perfect piece or redesigning your entire space, Wayfair offers quality finds for every style and budget, and a seamless experience from inspiration to installation.
Wayfair's family of brands includes:
-
Wayfair: Every style. Every home.
AllModern: Modern made simple.
Birch Lane: Classic style for joyful living.
Joss & Main: The ultimate style edit for home.
Perigold: The destination for luxury home.
Wayfair Professional: A one-stop Pro shop.
Wayfair generated $11.9 billion in net revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with global operations.
Wayfair Media Relations:
Tara Lambropoulos
[email protected]
Wayfair Investor Relations:
Ryan Barney
[email protected]
