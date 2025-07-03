ZINFI Tops G2 Summer 2025 PRM Grid With Highest Customer Satisfaction Score

ZINFI Again Named a G2 Leader in Partner Relationship Management for Summer 2025, Achieving Highest Satisfaction Rating in the Industry

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc ., a leading provider of Unified Partner Management (UPM) solutions, today announced that it has once again been named a Leader in the G2 Grid® Report for Partner Relationship Management (PRM) for Summer 2025. With the highest customer satisfaction score in its category, ZINFI continues to set the benchmark for PRM software, earning consistent recognition for its ease of use, powerful features, and customer support.

This is the 15th consecutive quarter that ZINFI has been named a Leader by G2, reflecting both the consistency of its innovation and the deep trust of its global user base. The Summer 2025 report is based on over 600 validated G2 reviews and real-user feedback, placing ZINFI at the top of the category in overall satisfaction.

"We're thrilled to maintain our leadership on the G2 Grid, driven by the voices of our users," said Sugata Sanyal, Founder & CEO of ZINFI Technologies. "This recognition validates our Unified Partner Management vision and our commitment to enabling seamless, data-driven partner collaboration at every level."

G2 Summer 2025 Highlights for ZINFI UPM:



Highest Satisfaction Score (97/100) among all PRM vendors

100% of users rated ZINFI 4 or 5 stars

98% would recommend the platform to others

94% of users believe ZINFI is headed in the right direction Net Promoter Score (NPS): 95 (industry average: 79)

Top-Rated Features:



Individual Partner Portals: 96%

Opportunity Management: 95%

Action Tracking: 95%

Marketing Material Bank: 94% Role-Based Permissions: 94%

These scores reflect ZINFI's comprehensive and intuitive platform design, which manages the entire partner lifecycle, including onboarding, enablement, co-selling, and through-channel marketing.

Positioned for Scalable Growth Across Segments

According to G2, ZINFI's customers span various industries and company sizes. Key sectors include Information Technology, Computer & Network Security, Telecommunications, and Consulting. The platform is especially popular among mid-sized businesses (40%) and small enterprises (45%), thanks to its fast implementation (2.4 months average) and quick payback period of just 10 months.

"ZINFI enables our teams to efficiently manage thousands of partners across multiple regions with one unified solution," said one G2 reviewer. "The platform's flexibility and excellent customer support make it an indispensable tool for our channel success."

Built for the Modern Channel

ZINFI's Unified Partner Management solution integrates advanced automation capabilities with AI-powered analytics to deliver actionable insights, customizable partner journeys, and modular functionality that can scale with your business. The platform includes:



Partner Portal Management

Partner Onboarding & Training

Deal Registration & Lead Management

Through-Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA)

Partner Incentives & Rewards Business Intelligence Dashboards

ZINFI is also recognized in related G2 categories such as Through-Channel Marketing and Affiliate Marketing, demonstrating the platform's cross-functional relevance and ecosystem versatility.

The complete Summer 2025 G2 Grid® Report for Partner Relationship Management Software, based on reviews collected through June 10, 2025, can be downloaded here: .

To access more information about ZINFI's partner relationship management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on partner relationship management , please visit our website at You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog .

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required), which provides access to its entire Unified Partner Marketing (UPM) automation platform. This will allow prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before purchasing.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. , a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Partner Management (UPM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Partner Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle. ZINFI provides six core SaaS solution sets: "Onboard, Enable, Market, Sell, Incentivize and Accelerate" with tools and applications that span management of partner relationships, marketing, and incentives, with additional tools for affiliate management. These solutions enable channel organizations to integrate all partner ecosystem management activities.

