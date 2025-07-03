Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Range Announces Conference Call To Discuss Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results


2025-07-03 07:15:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT WORTH, Texas, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) announced today that its second quarter 2025 financial results news release will be issued Tuesday, July 22 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled for Wednesday, July 23 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). A webcast of the call may be accessed at . The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until August 23, 2025.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at .

Range Investor Contacts:

Laith Sando, SVP – Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations
817-869-4267
...


MENAFN03072025004107003653ID1109756334

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search