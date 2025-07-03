New Book Of Humor Offers The Only Therapy Left: Laughing At The Absurdity Of Government

Satire State by Christina di Pensare

- Benjamin Franklin and Mark TwainPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This Fourth of July, while Americans prepare to gather around grills and fireworks, pseudonymous author, Christina di Pensare invites you to laugh at everything else-bureaucracy, partisanship, political madness, and yes, synchronized splits of allegiance."Satire State: Dispatches from the Obedient Republic" is a debut collection of absurdist tales from a fictional land. "I wrote the book for anyone who's ever read the news and thought, 'Are we being punked?”Published by indie literary imprint Mirare Press, Satire State doesn't take sides, it takes swipes. It skewers political pageantry, bureaucratic overreach, and performative patriotism with irreverent humor and irony.“When a people can laugh at their own madness, they may yet save their sanity.” - Benjamin Franklin (Reimagined)In di Pensare's Obedient Republic:- Citizens must nod to prove national unity;- Perform mandatory synchronized splits facing Washington D.C. at 8 AM, 12 PM, and 6 PM ET;-Avoid any facial expressions that imply "meh";- Wear a Patriot App tracking device because patriotism is measurable;- Have their playlists flagged and metaphors monitored.- and politicians show loyalty by doing pirouettes after meetings.The Obedient Republic of choreographed chaos and policy-by-parody is fake, yet unsettlingly familiar. Whether you lean red, blue, or“don't talk to me about politics until I've had coffee,” there's something in Satire State for you. No Partisan Pass Needed. The only required reading skill is irony.“If voting made a difference, they'd ban satire first. But until then, bless the fool stupid enough to write it.” - Mark Twain (Probably)Read It Before It's FlaggedBonus: A Very Serious Interview with Christina di PensareQ: Christina, what inspired you to write Satire State?A: A strong cocktail of insomnia and existential dread. Good government should be like wall paper, serving its purpose quietly in the background without drawing attention to itself. What people don't want from government is drama and chaos that gives us whiplash.. Q: Is the Obedient Republic a real place?A: Only in the sense that it lives in our nightmares and C-SPAN reruns.Q: What would you say to readers who are afraid this book is“too political”?A: I'd say,“Don't worry-it's also about nodding, splitting, and pirouettes.”Q: Can we expect a sequel?A: Only if it passes the Committee for Satirical Appropriateness.Q: Favorite character in the book?The Pasty Four--teens Pax, Dylan, Matt and Blade --who moon a Presidential motorcade, get hauled into court for "gluteal disrespect and promoting rear end democracy", and inspire trending hashtags: #CheeksForFreedom #MoonTheRegime #PastyButts4Liberty. I guess. off the page, they become the voice of their generation and the Resistance.. Q: What's your message to America on July 4th?A: Stretch before attempting splits and remember this too shall pass.Q: Why did you choose to remain anonymous?A: I'd like the book to speak for itself like a PSA.Satire State - Book DetailsAuthor: Christina di PensarePublisher: Mirare PressFormat: Ebook & PaperbackRelease Date: Ebook - July 4th; Paperback - July 14th.Pages: Approx. 120Retail Price: $12.99 (Paperback), $4.99 (Ebook)Available at: Independent bookstores, Amazon, and Online book retailers.Follow the Satirical SpiritHashtags: #SatireState #FourthOfJulyReads #PoliticalComedy #ReadToLaugh #MirarePressMedia Inquiries & Review CopiesFor interviews with Christina di Pensare (via encrypted metaphor), contact ...

Aria Silva

Mirare Press

+1 562-543-3607

info(at)mirarepress

