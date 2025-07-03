South Sudan: Peace Begins With Connecting With The Communities We Serve

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

Peacekeeping is more than just a job for the Mongolian peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

It's a mission to connect with the communities that they came to serve.

So, it's no surprise to see the joyful cheering when the peacekeeping patrol is welcomed to a school in the camp for displaced families next to the mission's field office in Bentiu, Unity State.

The school has long lacked government funding, which means its 60 teachers provide classes on a volunteer basis, doing their utmost to ensure the children get the best education possible and the chance to reach their full potential in life despite the many challenges they face.

“We need government support. Most of us are unpaid, and at times, we have to collect fees from the children's families just to keep the school running,” shares Head Teacher, Michael Tergiek.“The children motivate us so much though with their urgent desire to learn.”

What used to be a United Nations Protection of Civilians site requiring a constant peacekeeping presence transitioned into a conventional displacement camp under the responsibility of the government several years ago.

But this change has not diminished the deep respect and connections between the local communities and UNMISS peacekeepers, particularly the Mongolian contingent, which has been stationed in the area for more than a decade.

A perfect illustration of this deep connection is the fact that many of the South Sudanese children and even adults living in the camp can speak the Mongolian language.

“There are a lot of kids, teenagers and adults that speak Mongolian as we've been here since 2012. At that time, these kids were still small and now they have grown up to be teenagers or young adults. Some of them are absolutely fluent and completely understand what we're talking about,” shares the Deputy Commander of the Mongolian contingent, Altantulga Jargalan.

As well as conducting robust patrols by day and night, the Mongolian contingent increased the number of women peacekeepers within their ranks to help foster mutual respect with women and girls and combat the root causes of gender-based violence through the provision of training in schools and local community gathering spots.

“By being present and showing they care, the Mongolians help us feel safe enough to dedicate ourselves to our education,” shares 17-year-old Hope, who had returned to Bentiu from Uganda to live with her mother a few years ago.

Once she becomes a public speaker, which is her biggest dream, Hope wants to use her voice to empower others to become as strong and resilient as she is.

Because she agrees that peace begins with me, with you, with all of us.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).