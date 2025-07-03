Prime Minister Pays Tribute At Nkrumah Memorial Park In Accra
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi visited the Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra, Ghana, and paid tribute to Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's founding President and a revered leader of the African independence movement. He was accompanied by the Vice President of Ghana, H.E. Prof. Naana Jane Opoku- Agyemang. Prime Minister laid a floral wreath and observed a moment of silence in honour of Dr. Nkrumah's lasting contributions to freedom, unity, and social justice.
2. The tribute paid by Prime Minister reflects India's deep respect for Ghana's rich history and reaffirms the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India.
