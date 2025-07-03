President Of Uzbekistan Arrives In Azerbaijan's Fuzuli District (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, arrived in the Fuzuli district to attend the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up at Fuzuli International Airport in honor of the President of Uzbekistan.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was welcomed by Adil Karimli, Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture, Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, and other officials.

