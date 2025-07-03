403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S. Korea’s Leader Calls for Urgent Health System Overhaul
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung called for urgent health system reforms on Thursday, as a widespread protest by trainee doctors continues in response to the government's controversial plan to increase medical school admission quotas.
In his address, Lee emphasized that the issue must be tackled with a long-term vision, urging that reforms focus primarily on enhancing public health. His remarks were reported by media.
The matter "should not be viewed from the perspective of serving the interests of a particular individual or organization, but rather from the standpoint of determining what kind of medical system is most desirable for protecting the health rights of the public," Lee stated, according to the media outlet.
Additionally, the president stressed the importance of engaging in dialogue with the protesting trainee doctors in order to resolve the ongoing dispute.
Since February 2024, thousands of trainee doctors have staged a walkout, while many medical students have also boycotted their classes. Their protests are in response to the government's planned increase in the medical school admission quota by 2,000 beginning in 2025.
Although the previous administration reversed the decision, a significant number of trainee doctors and medical students have yet to return to hospitals and academic institutions.
This protest has now become one of the longest medical strikes in global history.
In his address, Lee emphasized that the issue must be tackled with a long-term vision, urging that reforms focus primarily on enhancing public health. His remarks were reported by media.
The matter "should not be viewed from the perspective of serving the interests of a particular individual or organization, but rather from the standpoint of determining what kind of medical system is most desirable for protecting the health rights of the public," Lee stated, according to the media outlet.
Additionally, the president stressed the importance of engaging in dialogue with the protesting trainee doctors in order to resolve the ongoing dispute.
Since February 2024, thousands of trainee doctors have staged a walkout, while many medical students have also boycotted their classes. Their protests are in response to the government's planned increase in the medical school admission quota by 2,000 beginning in 2025.
Although the previous administration reversed the decision, a significant number of trainee doctors and medical students have yet to return to hospitals and academic institutions.
This protest has now become one of the longest medical strikes in global history.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment