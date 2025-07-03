Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky Arrives For Official Ceremony Marking Denmark's EU Council Presidency

2025-07-03 07:05:43
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian leader's arrival was confirmed by the event organizers , Ukrinform reports.

The opening ceremony is to be attended by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Denmark's King Frederik X and Queen Mary.

Read also: Denmark's EU Presidency could help open negotiation clusters for Ukraine – Korniienko

Denmark assumed the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union on July 1. The presidency will run until December 31, 2025.

