Dios Sells K2 To Azimut

Azimut will acquire 100% interest in 103 claims covering 54.3 sq. km forming the K2 Property (the "K2 claims") in the western part of the Lower Eastmain Archean Greenstone Belt, for a cash payment of C$120,000 and the issuance of 200,000 Common Shares of Azimut. Dios will retain a 2.0% NSR royalty on the K2 claims, subject to a buydown of 1.0% NSR for C$3,000,000. The parties were dealing at arm's length. The Agreement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture.

Focus on Heberto-Gold and Extents

Dios will focus on gold exploration of its flagship wholly-owned Au33 property hosting Heberto-Gold discovery , which is easily road accessible some 130 km more to the east in Lower Eastmain Greenstone Belt.

Heberto-Gold major kilometre-scale system is located within a five-by-eight km highly anomalous gold-in-outcrop area, 50 km south of Eleonore world-class gold mine and 20 km west of Clearwater gold deposit.

Gold zones can be followed in strike and at depth. Gold is associated with felsic intrusions and fine-grained pyrite and magnetite and related to thick potassic altered shear zones. Dios looks for a world-class gold deposit. A review by specialists is underway to select targets.

Dios' Historical 2015-2017 Heberto Drilling Results (See Oct. 23, 2024 release)

Hole 19 (3.65g/t Au/ 13m) is 50 m south of Hole 1 (2.13g/t Au/ 22.9m), of Hole 9 (2g/tAu/22m) & of Hole 10 (1.8 g/t Au/ 18.45 m). Channel hit 5.18 g/t gold/ 5 meters.

Hole 19 is 112 m west of Hole 1 and 50 m north of Hole 6 (2.23g/t Au/7.75 m).

