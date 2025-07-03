Discovery Senior Living Announces Most Coveted Ticket In NYC July 4Th At Its Iconic Senior Living Community The Watermark At Brooklyn Heights

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Bonita Springs, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - Discovery Senior Living, (Discovery, or the Company) a leading operator of senior living communities nationwide, is proud to spotlight one of its most iconic and architecturally distinct communities, The Watermark at Brooklyn Heights , as the ultimate destination for this year's Macy's 4th of July Fireworks in New York City. Offering a celebration like no other, in a setting that simply can't be replicated.

With fireworks returning to the East River and the Brooklyn Bridge/Seaport corridor, the community's rooftop terrace offers residents an unobstructed, front-row seat to one of the nation's most beloved traditions, all without leaving home. But this view goes far beyond the fireworks.

"This year's fireworks return to the East River is especially exciting for our residents, who will enjoy truly unmatched views of the skyline, Statue of Liberty, and East River from one of the most unique rooftops in all of New York," said Jennifer Tapner, Executive Director at The Watermark. "There's no better place to take in the show or to create lasting memories with family and friends."

The rooftop is not just a rare amenity, it's a captivating space that reflects the essence of the community; vibrant, elevated, and full of possibility. Many resident apartments share the same breathtaking views, with private balconies that offer fresh air, the peaceful sounds of the river, and stunning vistas looking back at Lower Manhattan and the majestic Statue of Liberty.

The Watermark at Brooklyn Heights is more than just a residence, it's a thriving, creative community where Grammy Award winners, actors, visual artists, and cultural leaders choose to live. From impromptu music performances to one of the borough's most sought-after Mahjong circles, every day offers a new opportunity to connect, create, and enjoy.

Adding to its distinctive experience is the leadership of its Executive Director, who also lives onsite and serves as a concierge, ensuring the pulse of the community is always strong, and residents receive personalized attention and access to cultural, culinary, and wellness offerings throughout the city.

"At Discovery, we take tremendous pride in operating unique and highly distinguished communities like The Watermark at Brooklyn Heights," said Richard Hutchinson, CEO of Discovery Senior Living. "It's our responsibility, and our joy, to create vibrant, meaningful experiences for today's older adults and their families. This rooftop celebration is just one incredible example of what it looks like when place, purpose, and people come together."

As the senior living industry continues to evolve, Discovery remains committed to delivering lifestyle-driven communities that celebrate individuality, promote wellness, and offer rich cultural connection, all in iconic spaces that redefine what it means to age with intention and joy.

About The Watermark at Brooklyn Heights

Located in the landmark former Leverich Towers Hotel, Watermark Brooklyn Heights offers independent living, assisted living, and memory care in the heart of Brooklyn Heights. With unparalleled views, personalized service, and a dynamic resident population, it represents a new standard for distinguished senior living in New York City.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living (Discovery) is the largest privately held operator in U.S. with a growing portfolio of nearly 40,000 units across more than 360 communities and nearly 40 states. The Company and its 18,000-plus employees is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and customized lifestyle experiences. Discovery's family of companies includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, Summerhouse Senior Living, Seaton Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery At Home. Led by its award-winning management team, Discovery has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States for three decades. For the fourth consecutive year, Discovery Senior Living was again certified a Great Place To Work May 2025 - May 2026.

