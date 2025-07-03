403
Canadian Porter Airlines Opens Direct Routes To Mexico, Caribbean, And Costa Rica
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Porter Airlines will soon fly directly from Toronto, Ottawa, and Hamilton to popular vacation spots in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Costa Rica.
The airline announced it will start 13 new routes this November, connecting Canadians to Cancún, Puerto Vallarta, Nassau, Grand Cayman, and Liberia. This is the first time Porter will operate flights outside Canada and the United States.
Porter will use new Embraer E195-E2 jets, each with 132 seats in a two-by-two layout. These planes have no middle seats, offer in-seat power, and provide free Wi-Fi.
All passengers get complimentary beer, wine, and snacks. Travelers can pay more for extra services like priority boarding, more legroom, and fresh meals.
Porter will be the only airline with direct flights from Ottawa to Grand Cayman and Liberia, and from Hamilton to Puerto Vallarta and Nassau. This gives Porter a unique advantage in these markets.
The new routes are part of Porter's plan to attract more Canadians looking for easy, comfortable trips to sunny destinations. The airline's partnership with Air Transat will help both companies offer more flights and better schedules.
Porter's new jets are fuel-efficient and can fly longer distances, supporting the airline's growth. By adding these routes, Porter aims to compete with bigger airlines and give travelers more choices.
The move also benefits local economies in the destination cities by bringing in more tourists. Porter's focus on comfort and service, along with its new international routes, marks a major step in its business strategy and could lead to better fares and options for Canadian travelers.
