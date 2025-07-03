Indian-Origin Man Arrested For Mid-Air Brawl On US Flight, Claims He Was Meditating
According to a report by ABC News , the incident occurred aboard a Frontier flight headed to Miami International Airport, where the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an onboard assault.Also Read | Window frame of Goa-Pune flight dislodges; SpiceJet says 'no safety risk'
The arrest affidavit notes that Sharma approached the victim and grabbed him by the neck while returning to his assigned seat, triggering a physical fight. Videos from the flight, now circulating on social media, show the two men engaged in a violent fistfight as shocked passengers screamed for them to stop.
Sharma sustained a laceration above his left eyebrow, which required medical assistance. The victim, who suffered minor injuries, declined treatment.Also Read | Japan Airlines flight drops 26,000 feet mid-air, passengers recall panic
Eyewitnesses told local media that after the brawl, Sharma was seen grinning, mumbling to himself, and taking selfies of his bloodied face, as cabin crew attempted to restore calm.
He was taken into custody after being cleared by doctors at Jackson West Hospital and later transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Sharma was formally charged with battery, and his bond has been set at $500.Lawyer claims Sharma was“meditating”
In a surprising turn, Sharma's lawyer claimed in court that the incident began while Sharma was“meditating” as part of his religious practice.
“My client is from a religion where he was meditating. Unfortunately, the passenger behind him did not like that,” said defence attorney Renee Gordon, as reported by the Daily Mail .
However, the explanation failed to convince Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Gerald Hubbart, who imposed strict restrictions. Sharma has been barred from contacting the victim, either personally or online, and must maintain a 500-foot distance from the victim's home, school, or workplace.Also Read | Air India flight from Tokyo to Delhi diverted to Kolkata – Here's why
Authorities have yet to determine a clear motive for the in-flight assault, and the investigation is ongoing.
