Major Security Breach During Akhilesh Yadav's Public Event In UP's Azamgarh, Youth Jumps Barricades

MENAFN - Live Mint) A security lapse occurred during Samajwadi Party (SP) national president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav' s visit to Azamgarh on Thursday. A young man managed to break through multiple security layers and reach near the stage where Akhilesh was present with other SP leaders. The police, however, quickly intervened and took the youth into custody.

A video of the incident, which has since surfaced, shows the youth jumping the barricades. SP leaders while speaking to ABP alleged that the incident was part of an "administration conspiracy to spoil a good programme."

According to eyewitnesses, it took the security personnel nearly five minutes to remove the youth from the area. By the time of filing this report, no official statement had been received from the local administration or police regarding the breach.

After the incident, several SP leaders from Azamgarh spoke to police officers at the spot before returning to the event. Akhilesh Yadav was in Azamgarh for the 'Bhoomi Pujan' of his new office and residence.

Protest Over Akhilesh's New Office

Meanwhile, ahead of the inauguration of the new Samajwadi Party office and residence, members of the Brahmin Mahasabha and Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh staged a protest by displaying black flags on their houses.

BJP District Vice President Harivansh Mishra criticised Akhilesh, saying, "Akhilesh Yadav calls Etawah his home and Azamgarh his heart, but this is just a pretence."