US Senate Releases $12.5B For Air Traffic Reform
Dhaka: The US Senate has passed a sweeping budget reconciliation bill that includes $12.5 billion in funding to modernize the nation's air traffic control (ATC) system, amid growing concerns over outdated infrastructure and safety issues.
President Donald Trump is expected to sign the legislation, which he has described as the“big beautiful bill.” The House of Representatives, which passed an earlier version of the proposal, must now reaffirm the bill following the Senate's amendments.
While the broader legislation includes several contentious spending cuts, the substantial allocation for ATC upgrades has been widely welcomed within the aviation industry.
“We are grateful that the Senate understands the urgent need to overhaul our nation's air traffic control system and included $12.5 billion in their reconciliation package for that cause,” said Airlines for America, a leading industry lobbying group.“This is an important first step as Secretary Duffy works to implement President Trump's vision of a brand new, state-of-the-art system.”
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had proposed a comprehensive overhaul of ATC technology in May, following a series of technical failures at Newark Liberty International Airport. Controllers there experienced repeated radar and radio outages, leading to flight reductions and, in some cases, trauma leave for affected staff.
The new funding is seen as a critical step in addressing long-standing issues in the US aviation system and ensuring greater safety and efficiency for air travelers.
