Azerbaijan's National Defense University Hosts NATO Training Course (PHOTO)

2025-07-03 06:06:20
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. As part of NATO's Defence Education Enhancement Programme (DEEP), training was organized at the National Defense University of the Ministry of Defense, a source in the ministry told Trend .

During the meeting with the Alliance's delegation, a thorough exchange of views on the prospects for the development of cooperation in the field of military education was held. It was emphasized that meetings held in cooperation with NATO are beneficial for both sides.

Afterwards, a training on“Development and Implementation of Quality Control Mechanism in Education” was held with the participation of Azerbaijani specialists in the field of military education.

