Iran Abolishes Reexport Duty From Aras Trade Zone

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The duty on re-export of equipment and raw materials from Aras Free Trade-Industrial Zone (AFZ) in the East Azerbaijan Province, located in northwestern Iran, has been reduced to zero, Ebrahim Jalili, deputy CEO of AFZ, said at a meeting in Tabriz attended by businessmen and customs officials of the zone, Trend reports.

In his assessment, this resolution was promulgated by AFZ as a strategic incentive, with the implementation taking effect as of today.



Jalili further articulated that, pursuant to the resolution, there shall be no levies imposed on the re-exportation of all apparatus and raw materials that have been imported into the designated zone.



The official articulated that the AFZ remains steadfast in its commitment to bolster industrialists and investors, actively endeavoring to mitigate the impediments they encounter.

The Aras Free Trade-Industrial Zone is located on the banks of the Aras river. This zone has an area of ​​​​51,000 hectares. 150 production and industrial enterprises operate in this zone. At the same time, the country's largest greenhouse (7,000 square meters) is located in this zone.