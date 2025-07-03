403
Wildfire in Eastern Crete Forces Evacuation
(MENAFN) A significant wildfire in eastern Crete continues to blaze fiercely despite the relentless attempts of firefighting teams, leading to the evacuation of more than 1,500 locals and visitors, according to reports from local news outlets on Thursday.
The blaze ignited early Wednesday in the Lasithi region near the city of Ierapetra and remains active, advancing on three separate fronts.
Strong winds are further hindering containment efforts, as detailed by a public broadcaster.
In an interview with the public broadcaster, Ioannis Androulakis, the deputy governor of Lasithi, described the situation as critical.
He stated, “We don’t know how many houses in the area have been burned so far,” and noted that the wildfire has caused power outages and disrupted mobile phone signals.
