Alia Bhatt Is Beyond Words After Seeing Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram In 'Ramayana'
The actress is beyond words after witnessing her husband's transformation for the epic saga. Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared the first look teaser from the movie and wrote,“Some things don't need words. This feels like the start of something unforgettable. Diwali 2026 - we're waiting.”
Notably, Alia Bhatt has always been one of Ranbir Kapoor's biggest cheerleaders, both personally and professionally. Whether it's attending his film screenings, sharing heartfelt posts on social media, or speaking fondly of him in interviews, the 'Raazi' actress never misses a chance to celebrate her husband's achievements.
On Thursday, the makers dropped the much-awaited first look of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash from their upcoming film Ramayana. The announcement video opens with a striking portrayal of the holy trinity - Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva - symbolizing the cosmic forces. It then seamlessly shifts, through vivid animation, to reveal the lead characters from the epic tale: Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as the formidable Ravana.
The teaser highlights a compelling contrast between Yash's fierce and intense portrayal of Ravana and Ranbir Kapoor's serene and composed depiction of Lord Ram. It also features glimpses of Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva.
Sharing the first look glimpse on Instagram, the makers wrote,“Ten years of Aspiration. Relentless Conviction to bring the Greatest Epic of all time to the World. An outcome through a collaboration of some of the world's best to ensure that Ramayana is presented with the greatest amount of Reverence and Respect. Welcome to the Beginning. Let's Celebrate the IMMORTAL story of Rama v/s Ravana. Our Truth. Our History.”
“Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari,” is set for a global release, with Part 1 arriving in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 following in Diwali 2027.
