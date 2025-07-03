403
Kremlin Says Less Western Arms May End Conflict
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has suggested that the ongoing decrease or possible halt in Western military support to Ukraine could speed up the resolution of the conflict with Russia.
During a press conference in Moscow on Wednesday, Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov linked the dwindling aid to a shortage of military equipment in donor nations.
"To our understanding, the reason behind this decision was empty warehouses and shortages of these weapons in storage facilities. But regardless, the less weapons are supplied to Ukraine, the closer the end comes to the 'special military operation,'" Peskov remarked.
As reported by American media outlets, the U.S. Department of Defense has stopped sending missiles intended for air defense systems and precision weaponry to Ukraine.
This decision stems from depleted reserves, and deliveries are not expected to resume for several months.
In response to a query about the recent phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, Peskov explained that the dialogue was initiated by the French government.
Peskov emphasized that a face-to-face meeting was not discussed during the call, adding that the current method of communication — telephone discussions — is adequate for sharing perspectives.
When asked whether Macron demonstrated any willingness to negotiate peace terms in light of shifting conditions on the battlefield, Peskov denied any such indication.
“No, he didn’t send signals. Opinions were exchanged but rather thoroughly. It was a good opportunity to convey each other's positions,” he concluded.
