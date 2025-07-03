Ukrainian Air Defense Downs 40 Of 52 Russian Drones Overnight
Beginning at 21:30 on July 2, Russian forces launched 52 Shahed-type attack drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from the directions of Orel, Millerovo, and Prymorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia.
“As of 08:00, air defense units had neutralized 40 enemy Shahed UAVs and other types of drones in the east and south. Of those, 22 were destroyed by kinetic means, while 18 were suppressed by electronic warfare systems,” the statement said.Read also: War update: 185 clashes recorded along the front in past day, 58 in Pokrovsk sector
Enemy UAV strikes were recorded in seven locations, with debris falling in one.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian drones attacked Odesa overnight, damaging civilian infrastructure. One section of a residential high-rise building sustained significant damage.
Photo: Ukrainian Air Force
