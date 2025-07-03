Mexican Embassy In Baku: Defamation Cannot Derail Peace And Regional Reconciliation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Embassy of Mexico in Baku has issued a statement condemning defamation attempts targeting Azerbaijan's peace process and its leadership, stressing that such acts will not succeed in undermining the positive momentum toward regional reconciliation, Azernews reports.

“It is a well-known fact to the international community that, for almost three decades, Azerbaijan was the victim of a devastating occupation by Armenia, accompanied by a ruthless campaign of ethnic cleansing,” the statement reads. It adds that Azerbaijan has now restored its sovereignty in full compliance with multiple UN Security Council resolutions and has since initiated efforts to stabilize the region and normalize relations with Armenia.

“These advances have produced positive results, to the extent that both parties have agreed on the text of a definitive peace treaty,” the embassy notes.

However, the statement also expresses concern over individuals and platforms attempting to disrupt this progress, specifically referring to Alexander Lapshin.“Mr. Lapshin has long promoted a propagandist image, and it is regrettable that outlets such as Quadratín have been used to spread unfounded slander, blackmail, and open insults against Azerbaijan, its national leader, and its government,” the embassy said.

It further emphasized the timing of the defamatory publications, which coincided with widespread praise in Mexican media for Azerbaijan's humanitarian assistance during the recent conflict in the Middle East-particularly in evacuating Mexican citizens from Iran.

Recalling Lapshin's criminal record, the statement noted: “Alexander Lapshin, who Interpol detained after illegally entering Azerbaijani territory on multiple occasions, actively promoted separatism and made hostile calls against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.”

The embassy underlined its confidence that such actions“will fail to sabotage the regional reconciliation process and damage the friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Mexico, as has already happened in the past.”