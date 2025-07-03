Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KFF: Fire In Al-Farwaniya Residential Building Injures Four


2025-07-03 05:04:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 3 (KUNA) -- Four people injured due to a fire in a residential building in Al-Farwaniya early Thursday morning.
In a statement, Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) said that firefighting teams from Al-Farwaniya and Sabhan stations managed to control the fire. (end)
