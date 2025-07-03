Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Belarus On Nat'l Day

2025-07-03 05:04:46
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a cable of congratulations to President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko on his country's National Day.
His Highness the Amir wished the president lasting good health, his country and people optimal progress and prosperity. (end)
MENAFN03072025000071011013ID1109755757

