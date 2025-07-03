Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Durán's Mayor Under Investigation As Drug Gangs Tighten Grip In Ecuador


2025-07-03 05:00:51
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecuador's Prosecutor General is investigating Luis Chonillo, the mayor of Durán, for possible involvement in organized crime.

This move follows a court ruling on June 30, 2025, that convicted Julio Martínez Alcívar-known as“Negro Tulio”-and 16 others for running a criminal operation in Durán.

The court based its order on wiretaps and audio evidence that repeatedly mentioned Chonillo's name. Durán, a city near Guayaquil , has become a hotspot for organized crime.

The Chone Killers gang, led by“Negro Tulio,” broke away from another group in 2020 and quickly took control of drug routes and extortion rackets in the city. Official records show that“Negro Tulio” was captured in Panama in May 2024 and sent back to Ecuador.

The court sentenced him and his partner to 13 years in prison and fined them $28,200. Eight former city officials received the same sentence, while seven others got 10 years. The court also imposed extra fines of $37,600 and $18,800.


Ecuador's Gang Ties to Politics Undermine Security and Business
Evidence from the trial showed that“Negro Tulio” demanded money, contracts, and government jobs from city officials in exchange for supporting Chonillo's campaign for mayor.

Chonillo has denied any links to crime and has worked remotely since August 2024 after surviving an assassination attempt. Durán's location near Ecuador 's largest port makes it valuable for criminal groups moving drugs and other goods.

The city has seen a sharp rise in violence, with homicide rates among the highest in the country. In January 2024, the government declared an“internal armed conflict” and labeled over 20 gangs, including the Chone Killers, as terrorist organizations.

This situation shows how criminal groups can influence local politics and control parts of the economy. The lack of strong government institutions and widespread corruption have made it easier for these groups to gain power.

For businesses and residents, this means more risk and uncertainty. The case highlights the need for strong institutions and honest government to protect the economy and public safety in Ecuador.

