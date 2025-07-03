Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eritrea: Seminar On Food Safety In Gash Barka

2025-07-03 04:45:07
(MENAFN- African Press Organization) BARENTU, Eritrea, July 3, 2025/APO Group/ --

The regulatory service in the Gash Barka Region has conducted seminars on food safety for both humans and animals, targeting farmers and owners of social service-providing institutions in the sub-zones of Sel'a, Kerkebet, Laelai Gash, Gogni, and Mogolo.

At the seminars, Mr. Meaze Neguse, an animal resources regulatory expert, warned that unsafe food could endanger the lives of both humans and animals. He emphasized the need for safety and cleanliness throughout the entire food production chain-from farm to consumer-and highlighted the direct link between food safety and environmental protection. He urged all stakeholders in food processing and supply to collaborate with regulatory experts.

Mr. Hadish Gebremeskel, from the plant regulatory service, gave an extensive briefing on the direct and indirect adverse effects of improper pesticide use. He pointed out the critical consequences of using unapproved or unsafe agricultural medicines without consulting experts, stressing that such practices harm both the environment as well humans and animals. He encouraged farmers to use only approved pesticides and to adopt natural production systems.

Sub-zone administrators, for their part, stated that the seminars significantly contribute to the goal of“Ensuring Nutritious Food for All and Everywhere.” They called on farmers and food processing enterprises to apply the knowledge gained through the training in their daily operations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

